New Head of EC Representation: I see the new role as an opportunity to be part of Romania's present and future.

The new Head of the European Commission (EC) Representation in Bucharest, Ramona Chiriac, states, when taking office, that this position represents for her "an opportunity to be part of Romania's present and future". "For me, it is an honor to represent the European Union in Romania, after almost 10 years I represented Romania and the Romanians in Germany, in different mandates. I see my new role as an opportunity to be part of Romania's present and future, this time at European level," she said, according to a statement from the Representation. Ramona Chiriac also refers to the Next Generation EU, "which means more than a recovery plan: it is a unique chance to transform Romania and create opportunities." "Next Generation EU will contribute to building a greener and more sustainable future for Romania by supporting the green and digital transition," the new head of the EC Representation said. Another priority in the mandate of the Head of Representation is the Conference on the Future of Europe. "It allows us all to debate a common vision of what we want the Union to be," Ramona Chiriac added. *** The European Commission has Representations in all the capitals of the member states of the European Union and regional offices in Barcelona, Bonn, Marseille, Milan, Munich and Wroclaw. The representations are the "eyes, ears and voice" of the Commission on the ground, in EU member states, interacting with national authorities, stakeholders and citizens and informing the media and the public about EU policies. The heads of representations are appointed by the President of the European Commission and are his/her political representatives in the member state in which they are seconded. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Photo Source: European Commission (EC) Representation in Bucharest