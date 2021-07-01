One United Properties Buys Plot In Bucharest For EUR20M To Build Residential Complex

One United Properties Buys Plot In Bucharest For EUR20M To Build Residential Complex. Real Estate developer One United Properties, one of the leading players on the Romanian real estate market, has concluded a pre-contract for the acquisition of a plot of land of 25,350 square meters, located on Soseaua Fabrica de Glucoza in Bucharest, and a part of the access road, within a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]