Chimcomplex Holders OK Share Transfer From AeRO To Main Regulated Market Of Bucharest Stock Exchange

Chimcomplex Holders OK Share Transfer From AeRO To Main Regulated Market Of Bucharest Stock Exchange. Shareholders of chemical producer Chimcomplex Borzesti (CHOB.RO), which owns the Oltchim and Borzesti platforms, on Thursday approved the admission of shares to trading on the main regulated market managed by the Bucharest Stock Exchange, at the standard tier, through transfer from the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]