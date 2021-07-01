BCR Social Finance, European Investment Fund Provide RON75M Financing To SMEs, NGOs

BCR Social Finance, European Investment Fund Provide RON75M Financing To SMEs, NGOs. BCR Social Finance and the European Investment Fund (EIF) have agreed to provide financing of RON75 million to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and people engrossed in education and development of professional competencies, per information from (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]