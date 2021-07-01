 
July 1, 2021

BCR Social Finance, European Investment Fund Provide RON75M Financing To SMEs, NGOs
BCR Social Finance and the European Investment Fund (EIF) have agreed to provide financing of RON75 million to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and people engrossed in education and development of professional competencies, per information from (...)

