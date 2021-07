Profi Opens 80 Stores In 1H/2021; Aims To Overshoot 2,000-Unit Threshold By 2024

Retailer Profi, held by buyout investor Mid Europa Partners, has opened 80 new stores since the beginning of 2021, reaching 1,476 units across Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]