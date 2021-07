Eurostat: Unemployment Rate In The EU Rises To 7.3% In May 2021

In May 2021, the euro area seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate stood at 7.9%, up from 7.5% in May 2020. At the same time, the EU unemployment rate was 7.3% in May 2021, up from 6.9% in May 2020, according to data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.