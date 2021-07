Novartis Set to Invest in Boosting Production Capacity in Romania

Novartis Set to Invest in Boosting Production Capacity in Romania. Swiss-held Novartis, one of the largest international pharmaceutical groups, which also has a plant in Romania, Sandoz Targu-Mures, has chosen this country to boost production capacity and create a testing center for drugs that will then be sold throughout (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]