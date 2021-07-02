Construction Material Manufacturer Baumit Romania Revenue Up 12% to RON335M in 2020

Mortar, paint and base coat manufacturer Baumit, held by Austria's Schmid Industrie Holding, saw its revenue increase 12% to RON335 million in 2020, Finance Ministry data show. The profit stood at RON21.4 million, 35% higher than in the previous year, and the number of employees rose to (...)