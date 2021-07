Social Democrats' treasurer given five years for misuse of funds

Social Democrats' treasurer given five years for misuse of funds. Mircea Drăghici, former MP and treasurer of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) at the time when Liviu Dragnea was running the party, was sentenced on Thursday, July 1, to 5 years in prison by the High Court of Cassation and Justice, G4media.ro reported. The judges have dismissed the appeals and (...)