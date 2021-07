Dedeman owners buy 300ha of arable land in eastern Romania

Dedeman owners buy 300ha of arable land in eastern Romania. Romanian entrepreneurs Dragoș and Adrian Pavăl, the owners of Dedeman DIY chain and Paval Holding, bought over 310 hectares of agricultural land in Tulcea county from the company Agristar, controlled by Norwegian entrepreneur Øivind Lønnestad Tidemandsen, the owner of the XXL retail network.