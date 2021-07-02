Telekom Romania launches Live shop, a store with live broadcast and agent dedicated to customers

Telekom Romania launches Live shop, a store with live broadcast and agent dedicated to customers. Telekom Romania is taking another important step in improving the way it interacts with customers, through digitization and simplification. Starting today, those who need help or advice or who want to purchase products and services from the company’s portfolio have at their disposal a Live shop, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]