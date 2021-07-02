PM Citu: Romania is still on the human trafficking watch list, integrated effort of all institutions is needed to combat this problem



PM Citu: Romania is still on the human trafficking watch list, integrated effort of all institutions is needed to combat this problem.

Prime Minister Florin Citu points out that Romania is still on the human trafficking watch list, in a report released by the US State Department, adding that “an integrated effort” of all institutions is needed to combat this problem. “The US State Department launched yesterday the 2021 (...)