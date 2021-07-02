President Iohannis, at the reception to mark U.S. Independence Day: Romania is a promoter of a strong transatlantic relation. Muniz: The US is proud to have assisted Romania in promoting the rule of law



President Iohannis, at the reception to mark U.S. Independence Day: Romania is a promoter of a strong transatlantic relation. Muniz: The US is proud to have assisted Romania in promoting the rule of law.

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday said that Romania is a promoter of a strong transatlantic relation and will continue to support a robust and indivisible North Atlantic Alliance and cooperation between NATO and the EU. “Romania is and will remain strongly rooted in the community of (...)