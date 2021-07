Colliers Promotes Monika Rajska-Wolińska as CEO across Central and Eastern Europe

Colliers Promotes Monika Rajska-Wolińska as CEO across Central and Eastern Europe. Monika Rajska-Wolińska, Managing Partner of Colliers’ business in Poland, has been promoted to CEO of Colliers in the enlarged Central and Eastern European region starting August 1, the real estate consultancy company announced. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]