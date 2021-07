Raiffeisen Bank RON1.2B Green Bonds Start Trading on Bucharest Stock Market Friday

Raiffeisen Bank RON1.2B Green Bonds Start Trading on Bucharest Stock Market Friday. Lender Raiffeisen Bank's second green bond issue, worth over RON1.2 billion, starts trading Friday on the Bucharest stock exchange under the ticker symbol RBRO28. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]