Deloitte study: after a year of uncertainty, optimism returns to the real estate market in Central Europe

Deloitte study: after a year of uncertainty, optimism returns to the real estate market in Central Europe. The real estate market professionals in Central Europe returned to the level of optimism registered before the pandemic. Almost 40% of them expect an improvement in the general economic climate this year, 46% have positive expectations regarding real estate activity, and 48% rely on increasing the volume of transactions, according to the Deloitte Real Estate Confidence Survey for Central Europe 2021, conducted in the first quarter of this year in four countries in the region – Romania, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. At the same time, 58% of the respondents expect the availability of investment products to increase in countries where they operate. [Read the article in HotNews]