MaxBet Romania starts a development and accelerated growth stage following the takeover of Novalpina Capital
Jul 2, 2021
MaxBet Romania starts a development and accelerated growth stage following the takeover of Novalpina Capital.
MaxBet Romania, the most important player in the Romanian gambling industry, announces the start of a development and accelerated growth stage following the completion of the acquisition process of Novalpina Capital. Following the transaction, the MaxBet Romania Group will benefit from the (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]