INSCOP Survey: Over 50% of Romanians believe they have been exposed to fake news or misinformation.

Over 50% of Romanians believe that they have been exposed over the last months to fake news or misinformation, and 52.6% consider that TV channels are the information channels most exposed to misinformation and the spread of fake news, according to a survey conducted by INSCOP. Asked to what (...)