EximBank extends the financial support governmental program for large companies up to the end of the year



EximBank extends the financial support governmental program for large companies up to the end of the year.

The financial support program for large companies and SMEs with a turnover of more than 20 Million Lei in 2019, implemented by EximBank under the special mandate of the Romanian state, will be in force all year long due to the extension of its validity up to December 31st 2021.... The post (...)