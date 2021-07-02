GCS: 37 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection; over 25,000 tests conducted in the last 24 hours



A number of 37 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, with over 25,000 tests having been conducted, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday. These are cases that have not previously tested positive. As of Friday, 1,080,860 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 1,045,351 patients have been declared cured. To date, 8,375,802 RT-PCR tests and 1,481,313 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationally. In the last 24 hours, 14,119 RT-PCR tests were performed (6,959 based on the case definition and the medical protocol and 7,160 on request) and 11,080 rapid antigen tests. Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 9 people were reconfirmed positively. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)