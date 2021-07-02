 
Ciolacu: Citu Gov't keeps mum on historic agreement to tax multinationals 15 pct!
Chairman of the Social Democratic Party Marcel Ciolacu accuses the government of "keeping mum" on the "historic agreement to tax multinationals 15 percent" and demands the Prime Minister to explain the impact of this measure, especially on foreign capital companies in Romania. "Historic agreement to tax multinationals 15 percent! Yet the Citu Government keeps mum! Romania is among the countries that support a large-scale international tax reform! And the executive headed by the 'first economist of the country' - Florin Citu - is in hush mode. Mr. Prime Minister, step to the blackboard and explain us the matter, or is this yet another reform you are running away from?! Yesterday, over 130 countries representing no less than 90 percent of the world's GDP have made a historic decision! They all aligned with OECD and Romania is among them," Ciolacu wrote on Friday on Facebook. According to the Social Democrat leader, Romanians and foreign companies in particular want to know how this sweeping reform move that sets a 15 percent tax rate on multinational companies in order to ensure that "they pay a fair share of taxes wherever they operate" will affect them. "Romanians, and particularly the companies with foreign capital that support our economy, want to know how the 15 percent tax rate on big companies will affect them! And what are your estimates of the budget revenues and how will you spend them?!," Ciolacu inquires. A total of 130 states reached an agreement on Thursday to overhaul the taxation of multinational companies and set a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development announced, cited by AFP. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorinel Penes, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

