Industrial producer prices up 10.4 pct YoY this May. Industrial producer prices (domestic market and foreign market) were 10.4 percent up in May 2021 compared to the year-ago period, and 2.0 percent up from the previous month, shows data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The industrial price index for the domestic market rose 1.42 percent compared to April 2021, and 10.41 percent YoY. The advance in the industrial producer price index for the foreign market was 3.08 percent compared to April 2021 and 10.36 percent compared to May 2020. By major industrial groups, the most important year-over-year increases were recorded in the energy sector (+25.77 percent), the intermediate goods industry (+10.2 percent), the durables industry (+6.14 percent), the consumer goods industry (+4.88 percent) and the capital goods industry (+3.45 percent). By activity sections, prices increased in the reporting period 10.17 percent in the manufacturing industry, 14.68 percent for the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning, and 6.16 percent for water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities. Conversely, prices in the mining and quarrying sector were 1.37 percent down this May compared to the same month last year. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]