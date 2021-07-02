 
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania
Five people were injured, and one is missing after a fire broke following an explosion at the Petromidia refinery in Năvodari, in southern Romania’s Constanţa county, on July 2, News.ro reported. Located on Romania's Black Sea coast, just a few kilometers away from the famous Mamaia seaside (...)

