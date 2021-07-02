Tokyo Olympic Games: Romania names flag bearers for opening ceremony

Tokyo Olympic Games: Romania names flag bearers for opening ceremony. Rower Mădălina Bereș and swimmer Robert Glință will carry Romania's flag at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) announced. Mădălina Bereș competed in the coxless pair and the women's eight event at the 2016 Rio Olympics and won a bronze (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]