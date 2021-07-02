Explosion and fire at Petromidia Refinery in Navodari, Red Code Intervention Plan activated. PM Citu: I asked Raed Arafat and IGSU head to coordinate the rescue intervention



Explosion and fire at Petromidia Refinery in Navodari, Red Code Intervention Plan activated. PM Citu: I asked Raed Arafat and IGSU head to coordinate the rescue intervention.

An explosion, followed by a fire, took place at the Petromidia Refinery in Navodari, the Emergency Situations General Inspectorate (IGSU), announced, also saying that three persons are injured. At the scene there are 8 firefighting trucks, two SMURD ambulances, one mobile intensive care unit, (...)