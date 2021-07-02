GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 37 following over 25.000 tests conducted in the last 24 hours



A number of 37 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, with over 25,000 tests having been conducted, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday. These are cases that have not previously tested positive. As of Friday, 1,080,860 (...)