Petromidia Refinery Explosion/Missing employee found dead. The missing employee following the blast at Petromidia Refinery was found dead, Constanta County Prefect announced on Friday. The Dobrogea Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) had announced that six victims resulted in the blast, one of whom was missing. According to ISU Dobrogea spokesperson Anamaria Stocia, the victims were aged between 30 and 50. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nona Jalba, editor: George Onea; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]