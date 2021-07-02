Petromidia Refinery blast / Rompetrol: The fire started at a diesel production plant; the refinery is closed

Petromidia Refinery blast / Rompetrol: The fire started at a diesel production plant; the refinery is closed. A fire that broke out on Friday at the Petromidia Refinery, owned by the KMGI group, the former Rompetrol Group, started at the diesel oil refining plant, and all technological processes at the refinery were stopped, the company said on Friday. "Today, there was an incident on the platform of the Petromidia refinery, within the diesel oil refining installation (HPM). According to the internal crisis management procedures, the technological processes at the refinery were halted safely," said Rompetrol representatives. At this point, response teams are working to contain and extinguish the fire. "We will come back with more details as soon as possible," the company added. According to the Ministry of Health and the Emergency Management Inspectorate (ISU), three people were injured and rushed to the Constanta County Emergency Clinical Hospital. One of them, with burns covering 45% of the body, was taken over by a SMURD emergency helicopter. Another person sustained burns to the face, and a third victim had a lumbar trauma. Petromidia Navodari is the largest oil refinery in Romania and one of the most modern in the Black Sea and Mediterranean Sea area. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]