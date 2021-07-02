Petromidia Refinery blast / Victims taken to hospital; person 45% burnt taken over by helicopter

Three victims of an explosion on Friday at the Petromidia Refinery in Navodari have been were rushed to the Constanta County Emergency Clinical Hospital, with one of them, which had burns on 45% of the body having bee being taken over by a SMURD rescue helicopter. The Ministry of Health (MS) informs that another person sustained burns to the face, and a third victim has a lumbar trauma. The person who has burns on 45% of the body is being stabilised and examined, according to MS. AGERPRES (RO - author: Anamaria Constantin, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]