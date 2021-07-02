 
Romaniapress.com

July 2, 2021

Petromidia Refinery Explosion/PM Citu: I asked Raed Arafat and IGSU head to coordinate rescue intervention
Jul 2, 2021

Petromidia Refinery Explosion/PM Citu: I asked Raed Arafat and IGSU head to coordinate rescue intervention.

Prime Minister Florin Citu announces he has asked Secretary of State with the Interior Ministry Raed Arafat and Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (IGSU) head Dan Iamandi to go to the Midia - Navodari platform and coordinate the intervention for the rescue of the persons caught in the blast at the Petromidia Refinery. "I have been informed by Raed Arafat about the blast at Midia - Navodari Platform right after the incident occurred. I asked Secretary of State Raed Arafat and IGSU head Dan Iamadi to go on site and personally coordinate the intervention for rescuing the persons caught in the blast. At the same time, they must make sure that all logistics resources are deployed in order to keep the situation under control and avoid other casualties," the PM wrote on Facebook on Friday. He points out that he asked the DSU head to assess, alongside the other specialists, if other safety measures are required, including evacuating some persons from the area. "At the moment, the rescuers are intervening with three fire engines from ISU Dobrogea, backed by nine fire engines from Calarasi, Ialomita, Tulcea and Braila. In addition to these there is a multiple victim transport truck, a SMURD helicopter, five SMURD intervention cars and five ambulances from the Constanta Ambulance Service," Citu adds. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

BRK Financial Group Signs Market Making Contract With Bucharest Stock Exchange The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), which operates the local capital market, on Friday said it concluded, as issuer, a contract for market making services with BRK Financial Group (BRK.RO), the only brokerage company listed on the Romanian Stock Exchange, which will produce its effects starting (...)

PwC: Europe Needs $2 Trillion Investments In Electricity Networks Until 2050 The energy transition from fossil fuels to renewable sources will entail huge investments in production capacities and infrastructure, with the amounts estimated for Europe alone to transform the electricity network exceeding $2 trillion until 2050, according to (...)

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 20,527 people immunised in last 24 hours, 11,355 with first dose Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 20,527 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 13,490 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 656 of the Moderna vaccine, 428 of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 5,953 of the Johnson & (...)

Tennis: Raluca Olaru qualifies for round of 16 of doubles event at Wimbledon The Romanian-Ukrainian pair Raluca Olaru/Nadiia Kichenok on Friday qualified for the round of 16 of the women's doubles event at the Wimbledon tennis tournament, the third Grand Slam of the year, after defeating 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in front of the pair Sabrina Santamaria (USA)/Tamara Zidansek (...)

Petromidia Refinery blast/Fire started at gasoline hydrofining installation; pipe probably cracked Rompetrol Refinery Director General Felix Crudu-Tesloveanu said on Friday that the fire at Petromidia started at the gasoline hydrofining installation and the ensuing blast generated three more outbreaks, with the probable cause being a cracked pipe. He said that the fire broke out on a (...)

Petromidia blast/IntMin Bode: Population never in danger Minister of Interior Lucian Bode on Friday stated that it was due to the professionalism of the firemen that the tragedy at Petromidia did not turn into a catastrophe, underscoring that the population, the tourists were never in danger. "Due to the professionalism of the military firemen (...)

Romanian stocks, twice more profitable than UK stocks in first half The Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index BET has increased by almost 22% since the beginning of this year (as of Friday, July 2), double the 10.5% growth recorded by the FTSE 100, which follows the biggest companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Romanian market is among only (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |