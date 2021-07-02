Explosion at Petromidia Refinery; Red Code Intervention Plan activated; RO-ALERT message regarding smoke plume

Explosion at Petromidia Refinery; Red Code Intervention Plan activated; RO-ALERT message regarding smoke plume. An explosion, followed by a fire, took place at the Petromidia Refinery in Navodari, the Emergency Situations General Inspectorate (IGSU), announced, also saying that three persons are injured. At the scene there are 8 firefighting trucks, two SMURD ambulances, one mobile intensive care unit, as well as one helicopter on standby. "To increase the efficiency of the response mission, at the level of the county the Red Code Intervention Plan was activated. Also, given the large smoke releases, for the protection of the population in the proximity a RO-ALERT message was issued," the IGSU mentions. According to the quoted source, the fire is taking place in an oil transport installation, and rescuers are acting at this moment to shut off valves and cut off the fuel supply. Previously, the Constanta Emergency Situations Inspectorate announced that one person suffered burns on approximately 45 pct of his body. AGERPRES (RO - author: Ana-Maria Constantin, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]