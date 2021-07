Bucharest mural honors Romania’s last surviving World War II pilot

Bucharest mural honors Romania’s last surviving World War II pilot. A mural recently unveiled on a wall of the Mojo Hotel in Bucharest is dedicated to 102-year-old lieutenant-general Ion Dobran, Romania’s last surviving Second World War pilot. The mural, the work of artist Obie Platon, references the air battle of June 6, 1944, when Dobran, who was flying a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]