Erudera: A 49.7% increase of Romanian international staff in UK since 2014/15

Erudera: A 49.7% increase of Romanian international staff in UK since 2014/15. The United Kingdom has seen a 49.7 percent increase in the number of international staff from Romania during the 2018/19 academic year compared to 2014/15. Romania is one of the top 20 countries with the most significant change in international academic staff working at UK higher education (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]