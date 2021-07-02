Investment fund Neogen Capital invests 150,000 euro in developing Tulipr.ro, a marketplace platform dedicated to events industry

Investment fund Neogen Capital invests 150,000 euro in developing Tulipr.ro, a marketplace platform dedicated to events industry. Investment fund Neogen Capital, specialized in developing online marketplace businesses, is expanding its portfolio and is entering the events industry, with a 150,000 euro investment in Tulipr.ro, a platform that connects event service providers with potential customers, interested in (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]