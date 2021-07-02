Petromidia blast/IntMin Bode: Population never in danger

Petromidia blast/IntMin Bode: Population never in danger. Minister of Interior Lucian Bode on Friday stated that it was due to the professionalism of the firemen that the tragedy at Petromidia did not turn into a catastrophe, underscoring that the population, the tourists were never in danger. "Due to the professionalism of the military firemen and the firemen of the refinery, this tragedy did not turn into a catastrophe. I want to thank and congratulate everybody who showed up here eight minutes after receiving the call. In less than an hour, around 1.15 pm, the fire was located, and at 3 pm it had already been extinguished," said Bode. According to him, the Environmental Guard, after carrying out the required measurements to check the quality of the air, gave assurance that there are no problems. "We have managed to send a message to calm down the population, a ro-alert message. (...) The population was never in any danger, the tourists on the seaside have never been in danger today. (...) The Environmental Guard, after making the required measures, assured us that there are no problems," said Minister Bode. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nona Jalba, editor: Marius Fratila, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]