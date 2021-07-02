 
Petromidia Refinery blast /Two wounded with burns flown to Bucharest by helicopter
Petromidia Refinery blast /Two wounded with burns flown to Bucharest by helicopter.

One of the injured in Friday's explosion at Petromidia who sustained burns on 45% of the body has been flown by a SMURD Constanta rescue helicopter to the Floreasca Hospital in Bucharest, and the SMURD Bucharest helicopter left for Constanta to take over a second injured, with burns on 25% of the body, senior emergency management official Raed Arafat said on Friday. Arafat, who went to the scene of the incident, said there were five victims, one of whom died. "At the moment we have a person with 45% burns and another one with 25% burns, two slightly injured and unfortunately one dead. This is the final toll. (...) The first burn left by the SMURD Constanta helicopter to Bucharest, to Floreasca, and the SMURD Bucharest helicopter is on its way to take over the second one," said Arafat. According to him, a call about the explosion was received at 12:16hrs, with the intervention forces arriving to the scene in eight minutes. "The call came at 12:16hrs, the first responders arrived in eight minutes, it had been reported an explosion with fire and possible victims. The first part of the intervention was carried out by the local fire brigade of Petromidia. Immediately after a fire brigade from Constanta arrived. In the meantime, the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations pooled together resources from Tulcea, Calarasi and Braila all of whom arrived here and witnessed the fire being extinguished; the fire had to be surrounded and put out from all sides simultaneously. (...) It was out around 15:00hrs. Also involved were fire response crews, SMURD crews and crews from the County Ambulance Service," added Arafat. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nona Jalba; editor: George Onea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

