EBRD Lends EUR40M To Distributie Energie Electrica Romania For Electricity Distribution Network Upgrades

EBRD Lends EUR40M To Distributie Energie Electrica Romania For Electricity Distribution Network Upgrades. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on Friday said it was providing a loan worth the Romanian lei equivalent of up to EUR40 million (USD47.3 million) to Distributie Energie Electrica Romania (DEER), the electricity distribution subsidiary of Electrica (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]