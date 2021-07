Romanian stocks, twice more profitable than UK stocks in first half

Romanian stocks, twice more profitable than UK stocks in first half. The Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index BET has increased by almost 22% since the beginning of this year (as of Friday, July 2), double the 10.5% growth recorded by the FTSE 100, which follows the biggest companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Romanian market is among only (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]