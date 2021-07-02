 
July 2, 2021

Petromidia Refinery blast/Fire started at gasoline hydrofining installation; pipe probably cracked
Rompetrol Refinery Director General Felix Crudu-Tesloveanu said on Friday that the fire at Petromidia started at the gasoline hydrofining installation and the ensuing blast generated three more outbreaks, with the probable cause being a cracked pipe. He said that the fire broke out on a platform where there is various industrial equipment and where five people were working. Four of them were injured and one was found dead. "Unfortunately, a fire broke out at the gasoline hydrofining installation at around 12:30hrs, as we were informed by the dispatcher. The flame and the ensuing blast generated three more outbreaks. Unfortunately, one of the workers operating in the area was caught by the blast. During the intervention, desperate efforts were made to find him, and the responders went in dressed up special fire protection equipment (...) He was outside on a platform where there is various industrial equipment. (...) There were five people in the area at the time, all five were injured, two slightly injured, one medium and a severely," Crudu-Tesloveanu said. According to him, after the fire broke out, all the installations were stopped, according to emergency instructions. "At first sight, but we will investigate with the authorities and experts, it was a pipe that cracked, we do not know details, a flame appeared in the area (...), it ignites immediately, very high temperatures. (... ) We acted (...), when there are such instances we act according to a contingency plan, all the installations are stopped, all the air vents are opened, they are depressurized, all the fire extinguishing lines are opened, there are specific measures. As soon as the fire started, the control room and the operators from that respective installation took action according to the working instructions for emergencies. So everything stops," said the Rompetrol Refinery official. He also said that the families of the deceased and the injured were immediately notified, and they will be provided with all the the necessary support. Appropriate medical treatment will also be provided to the injured, even abroad if necessary. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nona Jalba; editor: George Onea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

