July 2, 2021

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 20,527 people immunised in last 24 hours, 11,355 with first dose
Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 20,527 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 13,490 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 656 of the Moderna vaccine, 428 of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 5,953 of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to data provided on Friday by the National Public Health Institute (INSP) on the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations application. CNCAV shows that 11,355 people were vaccinated with their first dose of the vaccine, while 9,172 were fully vaccinated as they got their second dose. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 8,997,613 doses have been administered to 4,746,266 people, of whom 186,278 have received their first dose and 4,559,988 have been fully vaccinated as they received their second dose as well. In the last 24 hours, 6 side effects were reported, all of which were general. Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 16,607 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,779 were local and 14,828 general. CNCAV also says that 123 side effects are being investigated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

