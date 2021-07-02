BRK Financial Group Signs Market Making Contract With Bucharest Stock Exchange

BRK Financial Group Signs Market Making Contract With Bucharest Stock Exchange. The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), which operates the local capital market, on Friday said it concluded, as issuer, a contract for market making services with BRK Financial Group (BRK.RO), the only brokerage company listed on the Romanian Stock Exchange, which will produce its effects starting (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]