PM Citu on Justice Day: Justice reform will not be an easy process, there are still many who want justice to remain inefficient and controllable



PM Citu on Justice Day: Justice reform will not be an easy process, there are still many who want justice to remain inefficient and controllable.

Prime Minister Florin Citu released a message on Sunday, July 4, Justice Day, saying that justice reform will not be an easy process, showing that there are still many who want justice to remain inefficient and controllable. “Today, we are celebrating Justice Day. Without an independent, (...)