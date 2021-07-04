President Iohannis on US Independence Day: Heartfelt congrats to all of our American friends and strategic partners



Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Sunday July 4, the US Independence Day. “Heartfelt congratulations to all of our American friends and strategic partners on the 245th anniversary of the Independence Day. Happy 4th of July!,” Iohannis wrote on Twitter. At an Independence Day (...)