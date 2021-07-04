Most new COVID-19 cases in Romania reported by Prahova County, Bucharest; zero cases in 26 counties



Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 9 and the counties of Prahova - 8 Valcea, Cluj, Brasov, and Arges 3 each, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. No new cases were recorded in 26 counties. All counties and Bucharest City remain in the in the COVID-19 green zone, with the highest 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate reported by the counties of Prahova - 0.10 per 1,000 population, Ilfov - 0.8 and Dolj - 0.7. Romania's COVID-19 case count rose by 33 in the last 24 hours. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: George Onea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu)