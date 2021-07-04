67 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 400 hospitalisations

67 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 400 hospitalisations. As many as 400 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 67 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. In Romania, 1,821 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 705 are in institutional isolation. Also, 18,656 people are in quarantine at home and 35in institutional quarantine. In the last 24 hours, 208 COVID-19 related calls were reported to the 112 emergency line. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: George Onea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]