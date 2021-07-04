Two COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

Two COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours. Another two Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, and one from December 2020 entered by the public health directorates at the request of the Ministry of Health, according to data released on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force. According to GCS, they are two men and one woman. All three deaths were recorded in patients who had comorbidities. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 33,928people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: George Onea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]