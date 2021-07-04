Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 33; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 17,000

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 33; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 17,000. As many as 33 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 17,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Sunday, 1,080,951 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,045,351 were declared cured. To date, 8,397,906 RT-PCR tests and 1,500,082 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 8,713 RT-PCR tests were performed (2,556 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 6,157 on request) and 8,591 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, three people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (author: Florentina Peia, editor: George Onea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]