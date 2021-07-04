 
Supreme Court chair: Let us show society that we have a multitude of common goals in the judiciary
Supreme Court chair: Let us show society that we have a multitude of common goals in the judiciary.

Chair of Romania's Supreme Court of Justice and Cassation Corina-Alina Corbu sent a message on Sunday, July 4, Justice Day, asking the judiciary to present to show society their common objectives, despite some inherent divergences that arise on certain topics. Corbu emphasised that there is currently a tendency toward polarisation on issues related to the organisation of the judiciary or the functioning of the judiciary. "There is no need and it would not be healthy to always speak with one voice; a plurality of ideas, even a clash between them are ways to move forward, but I am urging you to be more transparent in public communication and to show society that we have in the judiciary a multitude of common strategic goals, far more important than the issues that separate us, and that they are not just those related to the statutes of our profession. Paraphrasing an iconic American president, I am urging you to reflect less on the fact that sometimes society may not appreciate our profession at its fair social value and to focus instead on what we can do more, better and more quickly, in order to serve the society of which we are part." Corbu added that justice, which is called upon to resolve conflicts in society, will never be "the most popular among human activities" because one side will always be dissatisfied. "Justice needs more than ever a balance and a certain reservation regarding the intensity of some reactions expressed publicly, even at least those expressed within our own profession, so that the debate and even professional criticism, otherwise fully acceptable, will not be replaced by completely inappropriate epithets or comparisons meant only to impress or capture the goodwill of a certain audience," said Corbu. She also called on the Supreme Court's on judges to display openness and respect for other legal professions, urging their representatives to collaborate "for a justice that is more transparent and as close to the people as possible." AGERPRES (RO - editor: George Onea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu)

