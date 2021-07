Bucharest airport curbs workforce despite intense traffic expected

Bucharest airport curbs workforce despite intense traffic expected. June was the busiest month since the beginning of the pandemic, and last Saturday, July 3, there were 25 charters, of which 16 flights were scheduled in three hours, Ziarul Financiar daily reports. From 65,205 passengers in June 2020, the traffic soared more than eight times to 550,000 in June (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]