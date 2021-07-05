AFIR: Deadline for young farmers from diaspora wanting to apply for European funds

AFIR: Deadline for young farmers from diaspora wanting to apply for European funds. Young farmers in the diaspora, who want to access European funds to establish themselves as heads/managers of farms in the rural areas still have time to submit their applications to the Rural Investment Financing Agency (AFIR) by Monday, 4:00 pm, AFIR informs. The session for receiving the applications for the sub-measure 6.1 "Support for young farmers" under the National Rural Development Programme 2014 - 2020 (PNDR 2020) targeted on the diaspora was prolonged until July 5, the initial deadline being May 4, 2021. The financial allocation for this continuous session was 20 million. The quality threshold for the May-July period is 25 points. According to AFIR, up to May 4, 172 projects were submitted, worth 6.9 million, 23 million euros still available. Public support granted to PNDR 2020 for the establishment of young farmers as heads/managers of farms in the rural area is 100% non-refundable, worth 40,000 euros or 50,000 euros, depending on the size of the agricultural holding. Financing is granted to young people in the form of flat-rate in two tranches: 75pct of the amount upon the signing of the financing agreement and 25pct depending on the correct implementation of the business plan without exceeding three years (five years for fruit farms) from the moment of the signing of the document. The money will be granted proportionally to the degree of fulfillment of the business plan. The project reception session dedicated to young farmers in the diaspora was opened on January 4, 2021. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mariana Nica, editor: Oana Tilica, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]